An 'O.C.' reunion by way of 'Nashville'

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 9:17 AM ET, Tue March 14, 2017

Rachel Bilson and Chris Carmack are happy to be working together again.
  • Bilson has joined "Nashville"
  • She and Carmack worked together on "The O.C."

(CNN)Oh hey, Summer and Luke.

Rachel Bilson and Chris Carmack, who played those characters on "The O.C.," have reunited on the set of "Nashville."
Bilson posted a photo of the two on Instagram, with the caption "this is how it's done in Tennessee."
    Rachel Bilson cast as series regular on 'Nashville'
    CMT announced last week that Bilson would join "Nashville." Carmack, who plays Will Lexington on the series, tweeted a welcome.
    "Can't wait to work with Rachel again... it's been a while!," he wrote. "Welcome to Nashville....... darlin'!"