An 'O.C.' reunion by way of 'Nashville'

(CNN) Oh hey, Summer and Luke.

Rachel Bilson and Chris Carmack, who played those characters on "The O.C.," have reunited on the set of "Nashville."

Bilson posted a photo of the two on Instagram, with the caption "this is how it's done in Tennessee."

" welcome to Nashville B****......this is how it's done in Tennessee" @realcarmack #propergreeting #nashvillecmt A post shared by @rachelbilson on Mar 13, 2017 at 6:47pm PDT

CMT announced last week that Bilson would join "Nashville." Carmack, who plays Will Lexington on the series, tweeted a welcome.

