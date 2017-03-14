An 'O.C.' reunion by way of 'Nashville'

Story highlights
- Bilson has joined "Nashville"
- She and Carmack worked together on "The O.C."
(CNN)Oh hey, Summer and Luke.
Rachel Bilson and Chris Carmack, who played those characters on "The O.C.," have reunited on the set of "Nashville."
Bilson posted a photo of the two on Instagram, with the caption "this is how it's done in Tennessee."
CMT announced last week that Bilson would join "Nashville." Carmack, who plays Will Lexington on the series, tweeted a welcome.
"Can't wait to work with Rachel again... it's been a while!," he wrote. "Welcome to Nashville....... darlin'!"