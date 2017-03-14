'This Is Us' star says fans have it wrong

Story highlights Season finale airs Tuesday night

Fans want to know how Jack dies

(CNN) Mandy Moore isn't revealing a great deal about the "This Is Us" season finale, but there is one thing she is speaking out about.

The popular NBC series has its season finale Tuesday night and fans should have their tissues ready.

The drama is well known for taking viewers on an emotional roller coaster, and Moore told E! fans should prepare themselves for "pain, grief" during the finale.

"I think the show is ultimately hopeful," she said while promoting "Tangled: The Series" with costar Zachary Levi. "And I feel like it leaves on that note as well."

Fans are well aware that Moore's "This Is Us" character Rebecca Pearson will lose her husband Jack.

Read More