Ben Affleck shares he's completed treatment for 'alcohol addiction'

(CNN) Ben Affleck has revealed he has completed treatment for alcohol addiction.

The actor disclosed his treatment in a statement on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

"I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I've dealt with in the past and will continue to confront," he wrote. "I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be."

Affleck previously sought treatment for alcohol abuse in 2001

"I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step," Affleck wrote. "I'm lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I've done the work I set out to do."

