CNN 10 - March 15, 2017

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

March 15, 2017

In today's show, find out what a U.S. government budget agency is saying about a health care reform plan. Step aboard an American aircraft carrier near the Korean Peninsula. Discover why millions of people in India recently covered each other in powdered colors. And venture to northern Alaska, the site of a major discovery of black gold.

TRANSCRIPT

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Read More