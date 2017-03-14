World's best airports for 2017 revealed

(CNN)In news that should come as little surprise to global air travelers, Singapore's done it again.
For the fifth year in a row the city-state's Changi Airport has been named "world's best airport" at the annual Skytrax World Airport Awards.
The awards, announced during a ceremony in Amsterdam on March 14, are based on millions of international passenger surveys.
At this point, travelers might be wondering if there will ever be an airport that can surpass much-lauded Changi.
Among the amenities spread through its three terminals are two 24-hour movie theaters screening the latest blockbusters for free, a rooftop swimming pool and a butterfly garden. A fourth terminal has just been completed and is due to open in the second half of 2017.
"Winning the Skytrax World's Best Airport Award for the fifth consecutive year is immense encouragement to our 50,000-strong airport community at Changi Airport, every one of whom is passionate about delivering the most memorable airport experience to our passengers," said Lee Seow Hiang, CEO of Changi Airport Group, in a statement.
Hamad International Airport: One to watch
Though no airport has been able to knock Changi from the top spot, there's been a bit of movement in the rest of the top 10.
Tokyo International Airport (Haneda) jumped two spots to push South Korea's Incheon International Airport from last year's second place position, moving Seoul's gateway to third.
Munich Airport dropped a spot and moved to fourth on the list, while Hong Kong International held onto its fifth place position.
Doha, Qatar's Hamad International Airport moved up four spots to number six -- a particularly impressive shift considering it was 22nd on the list in 2015.
Germany's Frankfurt Airport is the only newcomer to this year's World's Best Airports list, booting Osaka's Kansai International Airport from the top 10.
No love for North America
Once again, North America failed to have an airport in the top 10.
Vancouver Airport remains the No.1 airport in North America for an eighth consecutive year, moving up one spot to number 13 in this year's rankings.
The top US airport in 2017 according to Skytrax is the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, number 26 on the list, followed by Denver International at number 28.
For the full list of the world's 100 best airports visit the World Airports Awards website.
Skytrax handed out awards in a variety of other categories as well, covering everything from cleanliness and food to passenger service.
Tokyo Haneda was voted the world's cleanest airport, while Jakarta's Soekarno--Hatta International Airport has been singled out as the most improved.
When it comes to dining, Hong Kong leads the way, while Taiwan's Taoyuan got the top spot in the best airport staff category.
In terms of shopping, there's no topping London Heathrow, according to Skytrax.
2017 Skytrax World Airport Awards
1. Singapore Changi Airport
2. Tokyo International Airport (Haneda)
3. Incheon International Airport (Seoul, South Korea)
4. Munich Airport (Germany)
5. Hong Kong International Airport
6. Hamad International Airport (Doha, Qatar)
7. Chubu Centrair Nagoya (Japan)
8. Zurich Airport (Switzerland)
9. London Heathrow Airport
10. Frankfurt Airport (Germany)