World's best airports for 2017 revealed

10. Frankfurt Airport (Germany) -- Among the busiest airports in Europe, Frankfurt Airport sneaks into the Top 10 on this year's Skytrax World Airport Awards list.

9. London Heathrow Airport -- Europe's busiest airport, Heathrow came in at No. 9 on this year's list.

8. Zurich Airport (Switzerland) -- This international Swiss airport is both modern and green. Zurich Airport slipped one spot, falling from 7th to 8th in this year's rankings.

7. Chubu Centrair International Airport (Nagoya, Japan) -- Chubu Centrair International Airport, 22 miles south of Nagoya in central Japan, is the world's 7th best airport, according to SkyTrax.

6. Hamad International Airport (Doha, Qatar) -- Opened in 2014, Hamad International Airport in Doha moved up four spots to number six -- a particularly impressive shift considering it was 22nd on the list in 2015.

5. Hong Kong International Airport -- Once voted the world's best airport, Hong Kong International Airport now sits at No. 5 -- retaining the same position as 2016.

4. Munich Airport (Germany) -- Germany's Munich Airport dropped one position this year, which means it's now the world's No. 4 airport.

3. Incheon International Airport (Seoul, South Korea) -- South Korea's Incheon International Airport has been in the top three since 2013.

2. Tokyo International Airport Haneda -- Tokyo's Haneda Airport, at No. 2, is one of two airports in Japan on this year's top 10 list.