World's best airports for 2017 revealed

(CNN) In news that should come as little surprise to global air travelers, Singapore's done it again.

For the fifth year in a row the city-state's Changi Airport has been named "world's best airport" at the annual Skytrax World Airport Awards.

The awards, announced during a ceremony in Amsterdam on March 14, are based on millions of international passenger surveys.

At this point, travelers might be wondering if there will ever be an airport that can surpass much-lauded Changi.

Among the amenities spread through its three terminals are two 24-hour movie theaters screening the latest blockbusters for free, a rooftop swimming pool and a butterfly garden. A fourth terminal has just been completed and is due to open in the second half of 2017.