(CNN) A South Korean firefighter who's only been on the job for about two months saved the lives of five people in Seoul over the weekend by blocking flames with his back so they could jump out of a window, according to CNN affiliate KBS.

Firefighter Choi Kil-soo waited until everyone was out of the third-floor apartment before jumping out of the burning building himself.

But he broke his hip in the fall -- meaning he won't be able to walk down the aisle for his wedding, which was scheduled to take place in three weeks.

Video from the scene shows Choi Kil-soo shielding the residents from the flames as they climbed out the window.

"All I could think of was rescuing the residents. I was holding onto a handrail, but my gloves were already on fire," he told KBS.

Firefighter Choi Kil-soo was hospitalized after he saved five people from a burning building.

