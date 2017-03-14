Airline passenger's headphones catch fire midflight

Story highlights The unnamed woman said she heard an explosion

Australian authorities said it was probably the batteries which caught fire

(CNN) A passenger's face was left blackened and her hand blistered after her battery-powered headphones caught fire while she was traveling on an international flight between Beijing and Melbourne.

The woman told the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB), that she was sleeping and listening to music about two hours into the flight when she heard an explosion.

"As I went to turn around I felt burning on my face," she told the ATSB, which issued a statement Wednesday as a warning to other passengers.

"I just grabbed my face which caused the headphones to go around my neck," she said.

The woman, who was not identified, said she tore off the headphones and threw them to the floor, where she saw they were shooting off sparks and small flames.

Read More