(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

— A fierce storm is slamming the Northeast . Millions are still under a blizzard warning and thousands of flights have been canceled.

— The right-wing website Breitbart News published audio Monday of House Speaker Paul Ryan saying in October that he is "not going to defend Donald Trump -- not now, not in the future."

— In what is believed to be the first US death caused by a hoverboard fire, a 3-year-old girl died over the weekend after a self-balancing scooter ignited in her Harrisburg, Pennsylvania home.

— Republicans on Tuesday struggled to climb out of a political hole opened up by a non-partisan report that concluded 24 million more Americans would be uninsured over the next decade under the party's Obamacare repeal plan. "That's not what President Trump promised," Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Republican from Louisiana, told CNN . "That's not what Republicans ran on."