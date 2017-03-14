(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
— A fierce storm is slamming the Northeast. Millions are still under a blizzard warning and thousands of flights have been canceled.
— The right-wing website Breitbart News published audio Monday of House Speaker Paul Ryan saying in October that he is "not going to defend Donald Trump -- not now, not in the future."
— In what is believed to be the first US death caused by a hoverboard fire, a 3-year-old girl died over the weekend after a self-balancing scooter ignited in her Harrisburg, Pennsylvania home.
— Republicans on Tuesday struggled to climb out of a political hole opened up by a non-partisan report that concluded 24 million more Americans would be uninsured over the next decade under the party's Obamacare repeal plan. "That's not what President Trump promised," Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Republican from Louisiana, told CNN. "That's not what Republicans ran on."
— Today is #MyFreedomDay. Although slavery is outlawed in every country, worldwide, between 21 and 45 million people are trapped in it. Creating awareness is the first step in bringing about change. That's why, all day, we're showcasing how students from more than 100 schools across the globe are making a difference.
— Today is also Pi Day! March 14, AKA 3/14, pays homage to the celebrated irrational number that never ends. To 31 decimal places, pi is 3.1415926535897932384626433832795.