What is #MyFreedomDay?

(CNN) It's often hidden from sight, but modern slavery is a global problem. Among its many victims are at least 5.5 million children.

But young people also make passionate and committed activists when it comes to fighting human trafficking. That's why CNN asked students and schools to join us on March 14 for #MyFreedomDay.

To mark the day, students the world over have organized events at their schools to highlight modern slavery and celebrate freedom.

We're featuring a selection of the schools on CNN TV, CNN.com and CNN Facebook. A few schools are even receiving a visit from a CNN correspondent, who will report live from the school.

If you're doing something to raise awareness of modern slavery, let us know your plans by telling us on Twitter or Instagram, using #MyFreedomDay. (You must be aged 13 or older to post on social media).