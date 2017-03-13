Inside abbey where Belgian monks brew Trappist beer

Story highlights Only 1 beers in the world can be considered Trappist beers

They are brewed in abbeys by monks following specific criteria

(CNN) TRAPPIST isn't just the name of a star system supporting seven Earth-size exoplanets 40 light-years away. The researchers who named it were inspired by their favorite beer.

Of the many thousands of beers produced around the world, only 11 can use the name "Trappist." Six of them are made in Belgium, one in the United States, two in Holland, one in Italy and one in Austria.

These beers are all brewed with three criteria in order to earn the name and mark "Trappist":

The beer must be brewed within the walls of a Trappist monastery, either by the monks themselves or under their supervision. The brewery must be of secondary importance within the monastery, and it should witness to the business practices proper to a monastic way of life. The brewery is not intended to be a profit-making venture. The income covers the living expenses of the monks and the maintenance of the buildings and grounds. Whatever remains is donated to charity for social work and to help persons in need.

Monks who go by the name of Trappists are from the Order of Cistercians of the Strict Observance, a branch of Roman Catholicism.

