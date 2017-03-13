Story highlights Up to 45 million people are trapped in slavery, worldwide

March 14, students are taking action to fight modern slavery

(CNN) It's here: March 14 is #MyFreedomDay. Today, students around the world are doing amazing things to raise awareness of modern slavery.

Although it is outlawed in every country, worldwide, between 21 and 45 million people are trapped in slavery. But creating awareness is the first step in bringing about change. That's why, all day, we're showcasing how students across the globe are making a difference.

Want to get involved? Tell us what you're doing to highlight modern slavery, by tweeting using #MyFreedomDay.

Here's the latest: