Northeast snow storm: Here's what you need to know

(CNN) A major snow storm is scheduled to slam the biggest metropolitan areas of the mid-Atlantic and northeast United States starting late Monday night. Here's a quick overview of key information about the storm.

-- Blizzard warnings and watches have been issued for a region stretching from North Virginia up to New York and into Maine.

-- New York City is expected to receive up to 20 inches of snow, and parts of Massachusetts could see up to two feet of snow. 5-10 inches are expected for Washington DC.

-- Snowfall of this magnitude is not uncommon in March, but this storm has the chance to be historic. The greatest recorded snowfall New York City has seen in March was 16.5 inches, on March 12, 1888.

-- Schools are closed in Philadelphia, New York City, Boston. Washington, DC public school districts said they would make a decision by 5 a.m. Tuesday.

