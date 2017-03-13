Story highlights Images of the Great Blizzard of 1888 are being shared on social media

This storm's anniversary comes as a new blizzard heads to the same area

(CNN) As the Northeast prepares for another blizzard, images from the deadly Great Blizzard of 1888 are circulating on social media. The black-and-white photos are stark reminders of the area's history.

The current storm is predicted to bring heavy snowfall to the area, but not the same conditions as in 1888.

"The storm we are about to see will move away much faster," said CNN Meteorologist Chad Myers.

"Although some spots away from the coast will see 24 inches of snow, rain will mix with snow at times in the major cities and that will significantly reduce the snowfall totals of this storm from Boston to New York City and to Philadelphia."

