Late winter roars in with 1 in 3 Americans under weather alert

(CNN) The Farmer's Almanac says March usually blows in like a lion and leaves like a lamb. But this year it seems to be the opposite.

Less than two weeks ago, the nation's capital was enjoying 80-degree temperatures.

Now, Washington D.C., and much of the Northeast are about to get walloped with heavy snows from a major winter storm Monday and Tuesday, the National Weather Service says.

Forecasters expect Washington will get off easy, with 5-10 inches of snow.

Boston and the New York metro area could get up to 18 inches, forecasters say. Shoppers began tweeting photos of long lines and empty shelves at grocery stores.

Blizzard Watches upgraded to Blizzard Warnings except across E Suffolk and SE CT where Winter Storm Warnings were issued. Briefing to come. pic.twitter.com/zkY8v5EmIy — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) March 13, 2017

