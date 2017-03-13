Northeast residents brace for late season Nor'easter

Story highlights Damaging wind gusts of up to 60 mph to hit some areas

12 to 18 inches of snow expected for New York City and Boston

(CNN) March snowstorms bring the threat of a late season Nor'easter to residents of the Northeast United States with snow squalls and powerful winds expected to hit New York City, Connecticut and Boston on Monday and Tuesday, forecasters say.

Just one week before the start of spring, the National Weather Service issued a blizzard watch for New York City, Long Island, metro New Jersey, northern Connecticut, southern Rhode Island and parts of eastern Massachusetts, including Boston.

Ahead of the strong storm, bone-chilling temperatures persist across the region, highs in New York remain below freezing, forecasters said.

"Nearly one in every three people in the US are under a winter weather alert of some sort," CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri said. "This all comes after what seemed like it would be the year without a winter."

The agency warned that Boston and the New York metro area could be blanketed with 12 to 18 inches of snow.

