'El Chapo' Guzman suffering effects of solitary confinement, his lawyers say

Story highlights Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has been in isolation since January 19

Federal defense attorneys say his physical and mental health appears to be deteriorating

(CNN) Documents filed Monday by court-appointed defense attorneys representing drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman offered a glimpse into his isolated life behind bars.

No sunlight, no phone calls, no television, no communication with the outside world -- this sums up Guzman's existence inside Unit 10 South of the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan, where he has lived most of the time since his extradition from Mexico to New York on January 19 to face federal drug trafficking charges.

The notorious head of the Sinaloa Cartel has been confined to a solitary cell, removed from the general population in the facility that is part of the federal Bureau of Prisons. His only human contact has come from two visits with authorized religious people, his lawyers and the mostly English-speaking guards with whom he occasionally communicates using hand gestures because he doesn't speak English, said court documents filed in U.S. District Court.

Defense lawyers filed the papers seeking to have Guzman transferred to the prison's general population and be granted visiting privileges to speak with his wife "in person or by or telephone" to hire a private attorney.

Guzman is allowed no interaction with his wife, Emma Coronel, the two daughters they share or any other family member. Federal prosecutors believe communication with family could be used to pass messages to the Sinaloa Cartel, said court documents.

Read More