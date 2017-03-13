'Bachelor' finale 2017: Nick Viall proposes to ...

Photos: 'Bachelor' couples: Where are they now? Rachel Lindsay has been cast as the first black "Bachelorette." Here's a look back at some of the past "Bachelor" and "Bachelorette" couples. Hide Caption 1 of 23

JoJo Fletcher ended up with Jordan Rodgers on season 12 of "The Bachelorette."

Season 20 of "The Bachelor" ended with Ben Higgins finding love with Lauren Bushnell, whom he proposed to on Monday night's episode.

Alex Michel and Amanda Marsh from season 1 dated almost a year before breaking up. He went on to become a "Romance and Proposal Expert" for Princess Cruises as well as a spokesperson for Match.com, and she became a registered nurse and a married mom.

Aaron Buerge and Helene Eksterowicz split up five weeks after he proposed on season 2. He went on to marry another woman in 2009, and the pair now have a young daughter. Burge suffered some financial issues and declared bankruptcy in 2011. In 2013, Eksterowicz got engaged to a consultant for IBM , and the pair married that summer.

Bob Guiney and Estella Gardinier appeared to find love on season 4, but it didn't last. He married -- and then divorced -- "All My Children" actress Rebecca Budig. These days he performs with his celebrity charity band, Band From TV, and has done some correspondent work for the TV Guide Channel and E!. In October, he announced his engagement to Jessica Canyon. Gardinier went on to work in sales while living in San Diego.

Jesse Palmer and Jessica Bowlin from season 5 were a cute couple but broke up soon after the show ended. Palmer, a former NFL quarterback, snagged a gig as a college football analyst with ESPN, and Bowlin finished law school and became a lawyer.

Byron Velvick and Mary Delgado managed to extend their relationship beyond season 6. The couple never married but stayed together for five years despite Delgado's being arrested on charges of assaulting Velvick. Velvick, a pro bass fisherman, has continued to appear on fishing shows. Delgado found work as a real estate agent and in 2010 made headlines after being arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Charlie O'Connell and Sarah Brice from season 7 dated for two years, broke up and then got back together before breaking up again in 2010. O'Connell has pursued an acting career and appeared in projects including the TV series "Femme Fatales." Brice is a married mom.

Physician Travis Stork and kindergarten teacher Sarah Stone fell for each other in season 8. Today, Stork is a co-host on the show "The Doctors" and married pediatrician Charlotte Brown in 2012 . Stone left the classroom for a career in real estate and is a married mother of two.

Prince Lorenzo Borghese selected Jennifer Wilson during season 9. Like many before them, the pair did not last. Borghese traded on his reported relationship as a descendant of the brother-in-law of Napoleon Bonaparte to write a historical novel titled "The Princess of Nowhere." Wilson is said to have continued her career as a teacher.

Season 10 ended in a proposal for Tessa Horst and Andy Baldwin, though the couple ended their engagement a month after the series finale and called off the relationship entirely a few months later. Baldwin, a U.S. Navy physician, still practices and does humanitarian work around the world. Horst married Tom Pickard in 2013.

On Season 11, Brad Womack pulled a first by deciding not to choose either DeAnna Pappas or Jenni Croft. Womack came back for another season, while Pappas became "The Bachelorette" for season 4 of that show before marrying Stephen Stagliano in 2011. The couple welcomed their first child, a girl, in February . Croft married John Badolato, and the pair welcomed a son in 2011.

Matt Grant didn't win over fans during season 12 when he selected Shayne Lamas. He struck out for a career in Hollywood, eventually working as a photographer. He's said to now be back in London and involved with charity work. Lamas married Nik Richie, co-founder of the celeb site TheDirty.com. At the start of 2014, Lamas and Richie were expecting their second child, but Lamas suffered a miscarriage at 20 weeks.

Fans were rooting for Jason Mesnick when he chose Melissa Rycroft in season 13. But things took a strange twist: Mesnick confessed on air that he really wanted to be with runner-up Molly Malaney. Mesnick and Malaney married in 2010. In 2013, they added a daughter to their family, which also includes Mesnick's son from a previous relationship. Rycroft appeared on "Dancing With the Stars," did some reporting for "Good Morning America" and in 2009 married Tye Strickland. She gave birth to their daughter in 2011.

Season 14 bachelor Jake Pavelka made one of the all-time most unpopular choices when he selected Vienna Girardi. Their relationship was short-lived. After a stint on "Dancing With the Stars," Pavelka briefly appeared on the soap "The Bold and the Beautiful." Girardi told Radar Online in 2013 that she was "single and really focusing on myself and my career."

Brad Womack returned for season 15 and proposed to Emily Maynard. The second time was not the charm, and the couple soon split. Maynard became "The Bachelorette," where she found -- and then lost -- love with that show's winner Jef Holm. Maynard soon moved on to Tyler Johnson, whom she met at church, and married him in June 2014. In January, she confirmed that they were expecting a baby

Ben Flajnik ended up with Courtney Robertson in season 16, in which Robertson was seen as the villain by many fans. The pair split while the show was airing, got engaged after the finale and then split for good in 2012. In 2013 Flajnik denied rumors that he was dating then recently separated reality show star (and Kardashian clan matriarch) Kris Jenner. Robertson is reportedly forging a career as a model.

Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici met and fell in love on "The Bachelor" season 17. The couple married in January 2014 -- on TV, of course.

Juan Pablo Galavis, one of "The Bachelor's" most-hated contestants , didn't manage to make his relationship with Nikki Ferrell last off-camera. The couple's courtship aired in spring 2014, and by the end of the year, Ferrell confirmed that they'd called it quits.

Farmer Chris Soules and fertility nurse Whitney Bischoff called it quits after a six-month engagement, according to Mike Fleiss, the show's creator and producer. Soules competed on season 20 of "Dancing With the Stars."