'Bachelor' finale 2017: Nick Viall proposes to ...

Story highlights
- Nick Viall popped the question during the season 21 finale of ABC's "The Bachelor" Monday night
- Viall had to decide between Raven Gates and Vanessa Grimaldi
(CNN)And the finale rose goes to ...
Vanessa Grimaldi.
Nick Viall popped the question to Grimaldi during the season 21 finale of ABC's "The Bachelor" Monday night. The proposal took place in Rovaniemi, Finland, after Viall broke the heart of Raven Gates by telling her she was not the one who had his heart.
But then Viall got down on one knee with tears in his eyes and told Grimaldi: "I do love you, I'm in love with you."
Then he asked her to marry him. She sobbed and said, "yes."
"I came here to find a love I've never felt before," Viall said earlier in the episode. "A love that has the strength to last a lifetime."
But not everyone seemed thrilled with the outcome.
"This could not be any more of a pre-written speech if she was reading off of notecards," one viewer said of Grimaldi's response to Viall.
"I can only hope my own engagement is as romantic as knowing he hooked up with someone else 24 hrs ago, but still chose me!" another viewer wrote.
"I don't know how he did it, but nick managed to lose the bachelor #TeamRaven," wrote another.