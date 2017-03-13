Story highlights England wins Vancouver Sevens

Beats South Africa 19-7 in the final

Blitzboks still hold overall series lead

(CNN) As weekends go, it was a pretty good one for English rugby.

record-equaling 18th consecutive win for the test side , a 64-0 hammering of Scotland for the women's team, and to cap it all off, victory at the Rugby Sevens World Series event in Vancouver, Canada.

England's 19-7 defeat of South Africa in the final means Simon Amor's side are still the only team to overcome the Blitzboks this season having also beaten the men in green in the Cape Town final.

"We've played well at times this season and haven't come away with wins so it's nice to get reward for our efforts," said England's speedster Dan Norton, who went level on the all-time world series try list in Vancouver by going over the white line for the 244th time of his career.

The @Dan_Norton4 show in Vancouver finishes with him on some huge stats @DHLRugby #DHLImpactPlayer pic.twitter.com/1PHpwb6qJO — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) March 13, 2017

"We've still got a way to go on the series so we will cherish this moment but know we have to keep pushing for [the next tournament in] Hong Kong.