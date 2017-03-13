Story highlights Tran breached the White House perimeter Friday night

He was ordered to comply with a mental health evaluation

(CNN) A federal district court judge in Washington on Monday released Jonathan Tran, the accused White House fence jumper, on his own recognizance under certain conditions.

They include being fitted with a GPS tracking device, remaining within 100 miles of his home in the San Jose, California-area, staying away from the White House, remaining in the country and traveling to Washington only for court appearances and attorney meetings.

Tran, who breached the White House perimeter Friday night, was further ordered to comply with a mental health evaluation and told he cannot have guns or any other weapons. He will be under the supervision of pre-trial services in San Jose where he must report at 10 a.m. PT on March 16 and be fitted with the GPS tracking device.

Tran, 26, appeared in an orange jumpsuit, was charged with entering restricted grounds while carrying a dangerous weapon. He did not enter a plea in Monday's court session.

Both the government and defense attorneys agreed to the terms of Tran's release and GPS tracking.

