Trump is looking for a place to donate his paycheck

WASHINGTON (CNN) President Donald Trump intends to fulfill a campaign promise and donate his annual salary, and he wants the press corps' help in identifying a worthy cause, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Monday.

During a press briefing Monday, a reporter asked if the President had donated his paycheck from the month of February.

"The President's intention right now is to donate his salary at the end of the year, and he has kindly asked that you all help determine where that goes," Spicer answered.

"The way that we can avoid scrutiny is let the press corp determine where it goes," Spicer added, to laughter from the seated reporters.

"In all seriousness, his view is he made a pledge to the American people," Spicer said. "He wants to donate it to charity and he would love your help to determine where it should go."