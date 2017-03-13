King doubles down on controversial 'babies' tweet

Story highlights King is a powerful Iowa Republican and a frequent critic of illegal immigration

"It's the culture, not the blood," King said

Washington (CNN) Rep. Steve King doubled down Monday on comments he made over the weekend in which he appeared to criticize foreigners and immigrants, drawing complaints of insensitivity on social media and from some of his Hill colleagues.

King, a prominent Iowa Republican and a vocal advocate against illegal immigration, tweeted Sunday, "We can't restore our civilization with somebody else's babies."

Asked by CNN's Chris Cuomo on "New Day" to clarify his comments, King said he "meant exactly what I said."

"You cannot rebuild your civilization with somebody else's babies. You've got to keep your birth rate up, and that you need to teach your children your values," King said, paraphrasing remarks he said he's delivered to audiences in Europe. "In doing so, you can grow your population, you can strengthen your culture, and you can strengthen your way of life."

King said he'd like to see less of an emphasis on race in the future.

