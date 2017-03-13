GOP senators see CBO report as call to change plan

Story highlights "The bill's likely to change in the House and again in the Senate," said Sen. Roy Blunt

The report offers new ammunition to Senate Republicans who have expressed concerns

(CNN) Some Senate Republican responded to the release of a Congressional Budget Office report Monday -- which found that up to 24 million more Americans would be without health insurance within 10 years under a Republican health care plan --- by saying that they expect the House proposal to be changed in the Senate.

"The bill's likely to change in the House and again in the Senate," said Sen. Roy Blunt, a member of the Senate Republican leadership, after the CBO report was released.

The report offers new ammunition to Senate Republicans who have already expressed concerns about the decrease in coverage included in the House plan.

Sen. Susan Collins, a moderate Republican from Maine, said, "Obviously I am concerned about the number of people who the CBO has estimated would be at risk of losing their insurance."

Collins, who is proposing her own health care plan, said that changes in the Senate were likely.

Read More