What Bharara might have meant in his cryptic tweet

Washington (CNN) The day after he was fired following a public standoff with President Donald Trump, former US Attorney Preet Bharara tweeted a cryptic message.

Bharara was fired over the weekend after refusing to resign his position as a prominent US attorney who oversees prosecutions on Wall Street. Trump had asked for 46 prosecutors to resign, as is customary during a new administration, but Bharara's refusal to resign created a brief, stunning public standoff Saturday before he was finally dismissed.

"By the way, now I know what the Moreland Commission must have felt like," he wrote on his personal Twitter account on Sunday. He did not provide further explanation and had not tweeted again as of mid-Monday afternoon.

Sunday's tweet was likely as much a shot at Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, as it was at Trump. It's been speculated that Bharara could be eyeing a run for political office, perhaps to unseat Cuomo or New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio.

And it was Cuomo who ended the Moreland Commission to which Bharara was referring in his tweet.

