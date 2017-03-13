Pence slated to visit Indonesia, Japan, South Korea and Australia in April

Story highlights Details on the trip are not yet public

It represents a chance for Pence to smooth over relations with US allies

Washington (CNN) Vice President Mike Pence is expected to visit Indonesia, Japan, South Korea and Australia in April, senior administration officials tell CNN.

Details on the trip are not yet public, but it represents a chance for Pence to smooth over relations with US allies who are adjusting to President Donald Trump's new leadership style and to discuss Trump's decision to pull out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a deal that would have included Japan and Australia.

By going to Indonesia, Pence will also be visiting the largest Muslim nation in the world amid the Trump administration's crackdown on refugee travel and immigration from six Muslim-majority countries.

The senior aide declined to get into specifics on Pence's trip to Indonesia, but Indonesian leaders have expressed their displeasure with the travel ban.

"Even though this policy is the United States' authority, Indonesia deeply regrets it because we believe it would affect the global fight against terrorism," Indonesian Foreign Ministry spokesman Arrmanatha Nasir told AFP in January . "It is wrong to link radicalism and terrorism with one particular religion."