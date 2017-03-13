Challengers race to block new travel ban before it goes into effect

Story highlights Here are the cases to watch before the new executive order goes into effect on Thursday

One Syrian man successfully managed to block the new travel ban in Wisconsin for his family

(CNN) Federal courts across the country have seen a flurry of activity over the last week as challengers of President Donald Trump's new travel ban seek to block it before it ever goes into effect.

Trump signed a new executive order last week banning foreign nationals from six Muslim-majority countries from entering the US for 90 days and banning all refugees for 120 days. The new order excludes those with green cards and valid visas.

But those who had filed lawsuits against the original executive order have popped back to the surface with gusto, arguing the new ban fails to adequately remedy the legal failings of the last version. At least one Syrian man successfully blocked application of the new travel ban for his family last week. Other judges have asked the parties to file more legal briefs explaining their positions.

Here are the cases to watch before the new executive order goes into effect on Thursday:

State challenges

