No hint from Sessions of impending US attorney firings, source says

Story highlights Sessions held a conference call with US attorneys across the country on Wednesday

Two days later, he fired all of them

Washington (CNN) Two days before he dismissed them, Attorney General Jeff Sessions gave no indication in a conference call with US attorneys across the country that some of their jobs were in peril, one of the dismissed US attorneys told CNN on Monday.

Sessions held the call last Wednesday, said the dismissed US attorney, who agreed to speak with CNN on the condition of anonymity.

Instead, Sessions discussed the office's new violent crime task force and said he looked forward to engaging with everyone.

The call -- held with all 93 attorneys, not only the ones who were dismissed -- was described to CNN as a very positive discussion with no hint of what was to come. At one point, President Donald Trump's nominee for deputy attorney general, Rod Rosenstein, asked if anyone had anything else to offer and an exchange took place about whether Native American areas would be included in the new violent crime initiatives.

One of the US attorneys on the call offered to help Sessions and said he was willing to brief him on these specific issues, and Sessions said that he would look forward to having his staff set that up. Two days later, however, Sessions fired the attorney and more than 40 others.

