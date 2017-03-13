Congressional deadline arrives for DOJ evidence on Trump wiretap claims

Story highlights The House Intelligence Community has set a Monday deadline for the DOJ to provide evidence

Calls for Trump to produce evidence have grown louder

Washington (CNN) The Department of Justice is under pressure to provide any documents related to President Donald Trump's accusation -- presented so far without evidence -- that the Obama administration wiretapped his phones at Trump Tower during the campaign.

The House Intelligence Community has set a Monday deadline for the DOJ to provide the evidence, a source familiar with the matter has told CNN, and has sent letters throughout the intelligence community this week to obtain records related to Russia.

Former President Barack Obama has denied the allegations through a spokesman, and his former director of national intelligence, James Clapper, also has publicly refuted them. Sources have told CNN that FBI Director James Comey also pushed back against Trump's claim.

Trump has not publicly provided any evidence for his allegations, first made more than a week ago. Sunday night, Kellyanne Conway, a top adviser to the President, appeared to expand the allegations by suggesting to the Bergen Record there could have been even wider spying of the Trump campaign, including the use of microwaves and television sets. Like the President, however, she did not provide any evidence, and later said she was speaking generally about surveillance.

As Congress' deadline looms, calls for Trump to produce evidence have grown louder, including by some in his own party.

Read More