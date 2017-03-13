Breaking News

Trump planning to host Chinese president at Mar-a-Lago

By Jeremy Diamond, CNN

Updated 9:38 AM ET, Mon March 13, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

China and the U.S. in the next four years
China and the U.S. in the next four years

    JUST WATCHED

    China and the U.S. in the next four years

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

China and the U.S. in the next four years 03:12

Story highlights

  • Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is expected to finalize plans for the summit with Chinese officials
  • The summit would be the first in-person meeting between Trump and Xi

(CNN)President Donald Trump is planning to host Chinese President Xi Jinping for a summit next month at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, a senior administration official told CNN Monday.

The official cautioned that the plan is only tentative at the moment.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is expected to finalize plans for the summit with Chinese officials as he arrives in Beijing this week, the official added.
    The summit would be the first in-person meeting between Trump and Xi and comes amid heightened tensions in the region, particularly with the North Korean threat looming.
    The meeting was first reported by Axios.
    Read More
    This story has been updated.