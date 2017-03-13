President Trump learns to thread his tweets

CNN Politics COVER/LINE newsletter is where politics meets pop culture you can subscribe here. The following is an excerpt from today's issue.

(CNN) President Trump threaded tweets this morning when tweeting how the media is rude and and how Obamacare is "imploding." For the uninitiated, threading is done when a user replies to his or her own tweet, making them easily viewable as a longer message online:

ObamaCare is imploding. It is a disaster and 2017 will be the worst year yet, by far! Republicans will come together and save the day. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2017

The Pences Dine at Tortilla Coast:

While the rest of Trumpworld frequents the BLT Prime steakhouse at the Trump International Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue—Jared and Ivanka reportedly dined there Saturday evening—Pence and his wife, Karen, are fine with Tortilla Coast. After a day pushing healthcare in Kentucky, the vice president went to the Capitol Hill staple for date night. FWIW, the Tomahawk Rib Eye for Two at BLT Prime is $110; the steak fajitas at TC are $14.95.

Vice President Pence and wife Karen exited Tortilla Coast.

The Evolution of Some "Thanks Obama" Sidewalk Art:

Spray painted "But seriously, thanks Obama" message popped up around Washington sidewalks when Trump took office, and this one on P St. off Dupont Circle has been through a lot.

