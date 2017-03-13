(CNN) Rep. Luis Gutierrez spent part of Monday morning in handcuffs. By the evening, the Democrat from Illinois was free to explain just what had happened.

I was arrested, cuffed then cuffs were cut off. Waiting for further word on if/when we will be arrested. #chiresist pic.twitter.com/vKJRnz6Ebj — Luis V. Gutierrez (@RepGutierrez) March 13, 2017

"Look, there's a lie, and the lie keeps repeating," Gutierrez told CNN's Erin Burnett. [The lie is that] "they're going after criminals, they're going after the bad people in the immigrant community."

"They" are officials of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, tasked with making arrests and threatening deportations in the wake of President Donald Trump's newly designed immigration enforcement policies.

To Gutierrez, though, ICE has its eyes set on the wrong targets.

"The fact is, they're going after DREAMers," he said.

