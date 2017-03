By the numbers: Why millions go uninsured under Republicans' Obamacare alternative

(CNN) President Donald Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan are pushing legislation that would repeal key aspects of the Affordable Care Act.

Changing the heath insurance marketplace under Obamacare is complicated business, and there is no universal agreement on how any legislation would affect coverage.

But the Congressional Budget Office, the nonpartisan scorekeeper on Capitol Hill, released its best guess in its official score of the legislation, and some of the numbers are quite large. Below are some key figures from the report. You can read the entire document here

What would happen to the rate of uninsured?

14 million more people would be uninsured in 2018.

