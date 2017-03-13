(CNN) During her appearance Monday on CNN's "New Day," Kellyanne Conway says she was talking about "surveillance generally," walking back comments she made in an interview over the weekend suggesting surveillance of the Trump campaign may have been broader than wiretapping.

Here are five key moments from her appearance Monday:

Asked to clarify her comments on wiretapping, Conway, one of President Trump's top aides, said she was talking about general news articles on surveillance techniques saying: "I'm not Inspector Gadget. I don't believe people are using the microwave to spy on the Trump campaign."

She shrugged off questions about providing any evidence of foul play that the Trump campaign may have, simply saying: "I'm not in the job of having evidence. That's what investigations are for."

Kellyanne Conway: "I'm not in the job of having evidence, that's what investigations are for" https://t.co/XZtNDm6GDi — New Day (@NewDay) March 13, 2017

In an attempt to set the record straight she told CNN's Chris Cuomo that her comments had been taken out of context because she is "great clickbait."

Kellyanne Conway: "I know I'm great clickbait" https://t.co/zOBbu229bg — New Day (@NewDay) March 13, 2017

