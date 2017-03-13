(CNN)During her appearance Monday on CNN's "New Day," Kellyanne Conway says she was talking about "surveillance generally," walking back comments she made in an interview over the weekend suggesting surveillance of the Trump campaign may have been broader than wiretapping.
Here are five key moments from her appearance Monday:
Asked to clarify her comments on wiretapping, Conway, one of President Trump's top aides, said she was talking about general news articles on surveillance techniques saying: "I'm not Inspector Gadget. I don't believe people are using the microwave to spy on the Trump campaign."
She shrugged off questions about providing any evidence of foul play that the Trump campaign may have, simply saying: "I'm not in the job of having evidence. That's what investigations are for."
In an attempt to set the record straight she told CNN's Chris Cuomo that her comments had been taken out of context because she is "great clickbait."
Conway said the negative headlines are coming from people who don't want Trump as president. She said the media should give him "full and fair coverage," adding, "I think he should be respected as the President of the United States."
Conway fired back at Cuomo's suggestion that she may have intended to cast doubt on the scale of surveillance, saying, "I'm allowed to talk about things in the news without you questioning anyone's personal integrity." When Cuomo kept pressing her on the issue, she deflected, saying, "Let's talk about real things, not fantasy things."
