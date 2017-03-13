Breaking News

Baby carriers, cribs, strollers linked to thousands of injuries every year

By Johanzynn Gatewood, CNN

Updated 10:52 AM ET, Mon March 13, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Little Tikes recalled 540,000 toddler swings in February after reports of the swing breaking which resulted in children falling to the ground. The Consumer Product Safety Commission reported 39 injuries including 2 broken arms.
Photos: Baby products aren't always safe
Little Tikes recalled 540,000 toddler swings in February after reports of the swing breaking which resulted in children falling to the ground. The Consumer Product Safety Commission reported 39 injuries including 2 broken arms.
Hide Caption
1 of 7
Nearly 361,000 toddlers were treated in hospitals for injuries caused by falls or tip-overs from 1990 to 2010, according to a study in Academic Pediatrics.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;In February, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/16/health/britax-stroller-recall/index.html&quot;&gt;Britax recalled 676,000 B-Agile and BOB Motion&lt;/a&gt; strollers sold in the United States due to possible fall hazard when used as a travel system. An additional 41,100 strollers were sold in Canada and Mexico. The company had received reports of 26 injuries to children.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;To help avoid injuries, parents should buckle their children into stollers and carriers and make sure they&#39;re seated, avoid hanging items from handles, make sure the stroller or carrier is appropriately sized, lock the stroller when parked and check &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.recalls.gov/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Recalls.gov&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: Baby products aren't always safe
Nearly 361,000 toddlers were treated in hospitals for injuries caused by falls or tip-overs from 1990 to 2010, according to a study in Academic Pediatrics.

In February, Britax recalled 676,000 B-Agile and BOB Motion strollers sold in the United States due to possible fall hazard when used as a travel system. An additional 41,100 strollers were sold in Canada and Mexico. The company had received reports of 26 injuries to children.

To help avoid injuries, parents should buckle their children into stollers and carriers and make sure they're seated, avoid hanging items from handles, make sure the stroller or carrier is appropriately sized, lock the stroller when parked and check Recalls.gov.
Hide Caption
2 of 7
The American Academy of Pediatrics Safe to Sleep Campaign suggests that &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/12/01/health/crib-bumper-deaths-rise/&quot;&gt;no soft bedding -- including bumpers -- be used in cribs&lt;/a&gt;. &lt;br /&gt;They pose a risk of suffocation, strangulation or entrapment. Mattresses should be very firm, and no toys or pillows should be used. Cribs with drop rails also should not be used. The American Academy of Pediatrics offers more guidance on how to choose a safe crib.&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Baby products aren't always safe
The American Academy of Pediatrics Safe to Sleep Campaign suggests that no soft bedding -- including bumpers -- be used in cribs.
They pose a risk of suffocation, strangulation or entrapment. Mattresses should be very firm, and no toys or pillows should be used. Cribs with drop rails also should not be used. The American Academy of Pediatrics offers more guidance on how to choose a safe crib.
Hide Caption
3 of 7
Soft infant and toddler carriers are designed to hold children in an &lt;a href=&quot;http://babywearinginternational.org/what-is-babywearing/safety/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;upright position on a caregiver&#39;s front, back or hip&lt;/a&gt;. The Consumer Product Safety Commission received about 125 reports of incidents involving carriers from January 1, 1999, through July 15, 2013, and implemented &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cpsc.gov/en/Newsroom/News-Releases/2014/CPSC-Approves-New-Federal-Safety-Standard-for-Soft-Infant-and-Toddler-Carriers/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;new guidelines&lt;/a&gt; to address Infant falls, structure, fit and position issues and strap issues, stitching and seam issues.&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Baby products aren't always safe
Soft infant and toddler carriers are designed to hold children in an upright position on a caregiver's front, back or hip. The Consumer Product Safety Commission received about 125 reports of incidents involving carriers from January 1, 1999, through July 15, 2013, and implemented new guidelines to address Infant falls, structure, fit and position issues and strap issues, stitching and seam issues.
Hide Caption
4 of 7
Car seats are important to keep kids safe from birth through age 13. To &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.safercar.gov/parents/CarSeats/Car-Seat-Safety.htm?view=full&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;make sure they&#39;re safe&lt;/a&gt;, find the right car seat for your child&#39;s size; make sure it&#39;s installed correctly, whether it&#39;s front-facing or rear-facing; and stay on top of recalls by registering your car seat or look for &lt;a href=&quot;http://www-odi.nhtsa.dot.gov/recalls/childseat.cfm&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;recalls from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: Baby products aren't always safe
Car seats are important to keep kids safe from birth through age 13. To make sure they're safe, find the right car seat for your child's size; make sure it's installed correctly, whether it's front-facing or rear-facing; and stay on top of recalls by registering your car seat or look for recalls from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Hide Caption
5 of 7
Changing tables, like all large furniture items, should be &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.healthychildren.org/English/safety-prevention/at-home/Pages/Preventing-Furniture-and-TV-Tip-Overs.aspx&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;anchored to walls to prevent tipping&lt;/a&gt;. The American Academy of Pediatrics urges parents to &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.healthychildren.org/English/safety-prevention/at-home/Pages/Changing-Table-Safety.aspx&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;never step away from a baby on a changing table&lt;/a&gt;, even if the child is buckled or seems too young to roll.
Photos: Baby products aren't always safe
Changing tables, like all large furniture items, should be anchored to walls to prevent tipping. The American Academy of Pediatrics urges parents to never step away from a baby on a changing table, even if the child is buckled or seems too young to roll.
Hide Caption
6 of 7
The American Academy of Pediatrics has &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.healthychildren.org/English/safety-prevention/at-home/Pages/Baby-Walkers-A-Dangerous-Choice.aspx&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;called for a ban on the manufacture and sale of baby walkers&lt;/a&gt; with wheels because children can roll down stairs and become injured. They can also roll into pools or other water and get closer to items that will burn or poison them.
Photos: Baby products aren't always safe
The American Academy of Pediatrics has called for a ban on the manufacture and sale of baby walkers with wheels because children can roll down stairs and become injured. They can also roll into pools or other water and get closer to items that will burn or poison them.
Hide Caption
7 of 7
recalled little tikes swing01 stroller recall Britaxbaby crib bumper pad02 baby equipment safety03 baby equipment safety04 baby equipment safety05 baby equipment safety

Story highlights

  • From 1991 to 2011, 1.4 million young children went to emergency rooms for injuries related to nursery products
  • The majority of injuries were caused by falls, a new study finds

(CNN)An estimated 1.4 million children under the age of 3 were treated in US emergency departments for nursery product-related injuries between 1991 and 2011, according to a new study in the journal Pediatrics -- an average of more than 66,000 injuries per year.

The study found that the nursery products most commonly associated with injuries were baby carriers -- including carriers worn on the body and car seat-style carriers -- cribs and mattresses, strollers and walkers/baby exercisers. Eighty percent of the injuries were caused by a child falling.
The researchers were interested in how children were potentially getting injured from nursery products, in order understand what steps could be taken toward prevention, according to Tracy Mehan, manager of translational research with the Center for Injury Research and Policy at Nationwide Children's Hospital, who was not involved with the new study.

    The products most linked to injuries

    Researchers from the Center for Injury Research and Policy used data from the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System, a database operated by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission that monitors consumer product-related injuries. They looked at childhood injuries associated with nursery products such as cribs and mattresses, strollers, carriers and walkers and exercisers.
    Read More
    Britax recalls more than 700,000 strollers due to fall hazard
    Britax recalls more than 700,000 strollers due to fall hazard
    Although other studies have looked at injuries associated with specific nursery products, such as cribs and baby walkers, the researchers said this is the first to use nationally representative data to investigate injuries across a broad range of products.
    Over the 21-year study period, an average of more than 66,000 children younger than 3 were sent to emergency departments for nursery product-related injuries each year. More than half of all injuries occurred during the first year of life, with the highest proportion among infants 6 months to 11 months old (35.5%). More boys (54.9%) were injured than girls, and a majority of injuries occurred at home (87.9%).
    Little Tikes recalls 540,000 swings after injuries
    Little Tikes recalls 540,000 swings after injuries
    The most common nursery products associated with injury were baby carriers (19.5%), cribs and mattresses (18.6%), strollers (16.5%), and walkers and exercisers (16.2%). Almost half -- 47.1% -- of the injuries were to the head or neck.
    The researchers also found a decline in injuries from 1991 to 2003, possibly because of injury prevention efforts around baby walkers, but injuries began to increase again during the last eight years of the study.
    New Jersey gives out free baby boxes in move to lower infant mortality rates
    New Jersey gives out free baby boxes in move to lower infant mortality rates
    "The decline coincided with injury experts working with manufacturers and legislators to completely redesign baby walkers and strengthen the safety standards, which was a real success," Mehan said.
    She hopes the study can challenge manufacturers of nursery products to redesign products to be safer for families.
    The authors conclude that greater efforts are needed to prevent injuries associated with nursery products, especially baby carriers, cribs and strollers.
    From 2009 to 2012, nursery products were the leading children's products recalled in the United States, and it is estimated that up to 80% of the recalled children's products remained in consumer households after a recall, according to the study.

    How to evaluate product safety

    The research might not give the most up-to-date representation of injuries involving children and nursery products, one expert said.
    Strollers, car carriers send thousands of kids to ERs
    Strollers, car carriers send thousands of kids to ERs
    "In the latter part of 2008, Congress passed the Consumer Product Safety Improvement Act, which turned voluntary safety standards for children's products into federal mandatory standards," said Scott Wolfson, communications director for the Consumer Product Safety Commission. "To look at the effectiveness of these standards, it would take time."
    Wolfson said the United States has some of the strongest safety standards for cribs, bassinets, high chairs and other equipment compared with other countries. When purchasing nursery products, newer is safer because of improved safety standards, he said.
    Before using a new nursery product, Mehan recommends following the the 4 Rs: do the research, check for recalls, register the product, and read the manual.
    Join the conversation

    See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

    Before bringing a product home, consumers should go through a trusted organization, such as the American Academy of Pediatrics or the product safety commission, to get the latest research and recommendations on child safety and product recalls, she says.
    Consumers should also fill out registration cards that come with their products so manufacturers can contact them in the event of a recall.
    And although most parents are too busy to read the manual, Mehan said that taking a few minutes to go through it can help you understand how to safely use the product and prevent injuries.
    If you are using secondhand products, make sure to check for any defects or potential flaws. If it's a crib, Mehan says, check that it was made after 2011, when safety standards changed, banning drop-side cribs and toughening testing.