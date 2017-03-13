(CNN) When Noma sent out its last plates of white chocolate-covered moss at the end of February, it was the end of an era.

For many, it was one of the most influential restaurants of the last decade, changing the face of gastronomy around the world and especially in the Nordic region.

Now, after almost 14 years in its water-facing warehouse, this iconic restaurant has closed its doors for the very last time. At least, in its current interpretation and location.

It's set to return, a sort of Noma 2.0, at the end of 2017 -- a whole new concept with whole new rules.

Before chef patron Rene Redzepi and his team usher in their new era, here's a look at 10 ways they've already changed the world of fine dining.

Nordic food identity

Noma's greatest contribution was perhaps through the creation of New Nordic cuisine.

In 2004, Redzepi was among a group of chefs and journalists who designed the New Nordic Food Manifesto -- a document that was meant to revolutionize the region's food and shape its identity.

Doctrines were drawn up around ethics, sustainability and quality. Those who signed onto this way of thinking started working with a bigger focus on local and seasonal produce.

Journalist and Parabere Forum founder Maria Canabal told CNN: "They (Noma) have changed the Nordic gastronomy forever. They were able to put the light in the Nordic terroir and its treasures."

Chefs in the dining room

Redzepi also changed the identity of the chef -- they were no longer constrained to the kitchen and the stove.

Instead, they went into the dining room to serve their dishes to guests -- a move that "broke barriers" according to chef Eneko Atxa.

Atxa's own restaurant, three Michelin-starred Azurmendi in Spain (Legina Auzoa, s/n, 48195 Larrabetzu, Vizcaya, Spain; +34 944 55 88 66), has adopted this philosophy in part -- guests are led through a "greenhouse" by chefs as part of the dining experience.

In Copenhagen, it's now embraced by several of the city's best restaurants, including Noma alumnus Christian F. Puglisi's Relae (Jægersborggade 41, 2200 Copenhagen; +45 3696 6609), Søren Ledet (ex-Noma) and Rasmus Kofoed's three Michelin-starred Geranium (Per Henrik Lings Allé 4, 8., DK-2100 Copenhagen; +45 6996 0020) and Nicolai Nørregaard's Kadeau (Wildersgade 10b, 1408, Copenhagen; +45 3325 2223)

Foraging

Let's be clear -- foraging is far from a new phenomenon, and Noma is certainly not the only restaurant to put free fodder on its menu; but Redzepi has undoubtedly spearheaded its popularity.

After a foraging campaign that covered everywhere from Lapland to Finland, dubbed the era of " I foraged with Rene Redzepi" by the Eater website, Noma's reputation for leading the charge was cemented.

And a slew of chefs followed.

The trickled-down trend is still quite alive in the form of urban foraging for the everyman.

Fine dining

Chefs in the dining room, weeds on the table and the disappearance of white, starched tablecloths all called for the end of fine dining as we know it.

Food writer and consultant Poonperm Paitayawat tells CNN: "The kitchen of Noma made a lot of politically impactful choices and led the movement of regionalist gastronomy.

"They picked monkfish liver instead of foie gras; they picked weeds instead of importing beautifully cultivated herbs. They also decided on celebrating the Nordic, instead of being vaguely innovative."

All this, according to Eneko Atxa, changed "the way to understand luxury," particularly for young chefs.

Fermentation

Fermentation was billed a major food trend in 2016, even though the technique has long been a part of global culinary traditions.

But while many restaurants focused on using the freshest possible ingredients, Noma has been delving into the world of preserving and creating weird but lovable ingredients like peaso (similar to miso but made from fermented peas).

Suddenly, fermented menus were daring and cool.

A notable example is Kadeau in Copenhagen where preserved elements can be found throughout its menu.

Insects

The British press were shocked and surprised when Noma popped up in London and served up live ants in 2012.

Ants were on the Noma menu to the last -- a week before the restaurant closed, a slightly crunchy coin of wood ants (dead this time) provided the citrus note to the birch ice cream dessert. They also appeared earlier in the menu, sprinkled over some "leaves."

There's been much talk of insects replacing meat as protein in recent years and despite the uproar about its plausibility in the Western world, it has quietly arrived on the menu at some of the more avant-garde restaurants.

In London, wood ants are used for flavor at Nordic Asian restaurant Flat Three (120-122 Holland Park Avenue, London; +44 207 792 8987)

The insect movement continued via the Nordic Food Lab, a not-for-profit research hub that Redzepi launched in 2008.

One of its past projects was recipes featuring insects, the result of which will appear in a forthcoming cookbook.

But perhaps more importantly, the research focuses on food from the Nordic region, which can only mean a stronger regional culinary identity in the future.

Juice pairings with food

A juice pairing has been available at Noma for almost a decade and now it's finally catching on around the world.

It's offered instead of or alongside wines and features a blend of ingredients designed to match the food. A dish containing rose notes might be paired with a juice featuring rose oil, for example.

Andre Chiang of Restaurant Andre in Singapore (41 Bukit Pasoh Road, Singapore; +65 6534 8880) has been developing fermented juices to pair with his nouvelle French dishes, building on the offering seen in haute restaurants in Europe.

More recently, Noma alumnus James Knappett has been experimenting with juice pairings at his London restaurant, Kitchen Table (70 Charlotte Street, London; +44 20 7637 7770).

Collaborative dinners

The Grand Gelinaz! Shuffle on July 9 saw 37 of the world's best chefs swapping kitchens for a few days to produce a unique menu inspired by the restaurant they were sent to for one dinner service only. Joined by his sous chefs Thomas Frebel (left) and Beau Clugston (center), René Redzepi of Noma left his Copenhagen kitchen to takeover Bangkok's Nahm. Although the visiting chefs were required to use local ingredients, the Noma team brought some of their own with them because there would be no time to prepare them from scratch. Here, Frebel grates local Kaffir lime rind onto dehydrated cabbage, a component of one of the most talked-about dishes of the night, simply titled "durian with cabbage." The chefs had to borrow equipment from other restaurants to complete components of the meal. Clugston found himself faced with an unfamiliar model of a Pacojet -- a machine that chefs rely on to quickly make ice-creams and sorbets -- to make rice ice-cream for a dessert dish. The 30-odd kitchen staff of Nahm were split into section teams dedicated to prepping and delivering the 15 dishes of the night. Here, executive chef Chris Miller of Nahm (second left) discusses logistics with Nahm head chef Prin Polsuk and chef Clugston. Chef Frebel cooked over 100 eggs for 20 minutes at 68 degrees Celsius and then placed them in an ice bath. After a quick demo, the young Nahm chefs took over and carefully peeled the eggs, removing the whites to leave just the soft yolk, which was then gently placed in a sauce. Fans of fermentation, Noma's chefs loved the idea of using 'nahm pla raa' (fermented fish sauce), which they strained to use as a sweet sauce with pumpkin. Here, chefs blanche asparagus for one of the starters and push durian fruit flesh through a tamis to smoothen out the texture of this very pungent-smelling fruit. Nahm's chefs adore durian, but none of them had ever seen anyone do this to what the Thais call the "king of fruit." Bewildered and perhaps a little aghast, they were nevertheless eager to try the finished dish. On the morning of the dinner service, the Noma chefs visited each station to show the chefs exactly how they wanted the ingredients cooked and plated. Seeing the finished dishes for the first time, the Thai chefs watched, made notes and took photos to use as a reference. The controversial "durian with cabbage" was one of the first to be signed off by the Noma chefs. The Nahm chefs listened and made notes as the Noma visitors ran through the entire menu for the first time. Many of the young chefs would say later that night over celebratory drinks that working with the Noma chefs was the highlight of their career so far. Nahm executive chef Chris Miller said that once foodies started to guess who was coming to cook, the phones ran hot. He could have filled the restaurant several times over and chefs were begging him to let them come and work in the kitchen while the Noma chefs were here. Back in the kitchen before service, Redzepi visited each station to sample individual ingredients and the final dishes, spending time chatting with the often nervous yet excited chefs, making an effort to put them at ease. As guests arrived and tickets started to spit out of the printer, Noma sous chef Clugston started plating up the first few starters. Though these young coconuts were halved and flesh extracted by Nahm head chef Prin late the night before, the dishes only came together at the last minute. The fact that most of the Nahm chefs only spoke Thai meant that Redzepi and his Noma sous-chefs had to give up their places at the pass and let the Nahm chefs call the orders. So as service got underway, Redzepi decided to start running plates to the tables, a job he performed all night, chatting with the often-startled guests in between solving problems and motivating his team. It's not every day that one of the world's best chefs is your 'waiter' for the evening. As tickets started to fill the board and momentary chaos ensued, the unfamiliar table numbering system (combined with some serious jet lag) had Redzepi concerned about the (mis-)firing of dishes for some tables. However, after a few serious words the kitchen quickly got back on track --- for most of the evening. Ever the perfectionist, Noma sous chef Frebel had the Nahm chefs re-plate all 80 of these starter dishes, after showing them exactly how he wanted them done. "They need to be perfect," he insisted. After the early hiccups, the sections got into the flow and dishes started leaving the kitchen with the approval of the Noma chefs.

Actually, Redzepi is not exactly known for collaborative dinners. What he has been responsible for is bringing some of these chefs together in the first place.

Noma hosted the first Cook It Raw in 2009, a project founded by Alessandro Porcelli with the aim of getting chefs to meet, discuss and collaborate.

Redzepi went on to create Mad Symposium , an annual event that connected chefs with producers, journalists, academics and anyone else who had interesting things to say about food.

And in 2013, he participated in Gelinaz , a Cook It Raw spin-off from Andrea Petrini that's since become a regular series of boundary-pushing events featuring some of the world's best chefs.

The layout of the kitchen

Most Western restaurant kitchens are based on the classic French layout, featuring savory and sauce sections with pastry (desserts) relegated to the side.

A redesign of the Noma kitchen in 2013 meant that the sections have bled into each other, with the possibility of multiple hands plating up the same dishes.

The change, according to Redzepi , meant "we're much more together as a team now."

Social enterprise

Redzepi is no stranger to philanthropy.

Some of the much sought-after seats at the Sydney Noma pop-up were auctioned for charity, for example.

At the restaurant's closing party in February, Redzepi announced that he was giving away a percentage of his new restaurant to long-serving members of his team, including the restaurant's dish washer, Ali Sonko , who will become a partner of Noma 2.0.

Further, Mexican culinary students will also have the opportunity to apply for internships at Noma with the cost of their travel and accommodation, plus a stipend, completely covered.

This might just spark a whole generation of Nordic Mexican cuisine.