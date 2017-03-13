(CNN) CBS has some huge news for fans of "Big Bang Theory."

The network on Monday announced it has officially picked up a new spinoff series about young Sheldon Cooper.

The show, titled "Young Sheldon," will follow a 9-year-old version of the genius character as he attends high school in east Texas.

The half-hour, single camera comedy will air in the fall.

Chuck Lorre created the series with "BBT" executive producer Steven Molaro.

