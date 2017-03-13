Ava Duvernay celebrates the wrap of 'A Wrinkle In Time'

Story highlights Ava DuVernay has finished filming her latest directorial project, "A Wrinkle In Time"

The film stars Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey and Mindy Kaling

(CNN) Ava DuVernay has shared a few moments from the woodsy set of "A Wrinkle in Time."

The director tweeted behind-the-scenes pictures from the final day of filming on her latest all-star project.

"That's a wrap on @Oprah for WRINKLE! Gosh, we had fun. My great friend. Her role as MRS. WHICH is literally out of this world. Thanks, OW," DuVernary tweeted of her good friend, Oprah Winfrey, who stars in the film.

That's a wrap on @Oprah for WRINKLE! Gosh, we had fun. My great friend. Her role as MRS. WHICH is literally out of this world. Thanks, OW. 💛 pic.twitter.com/dk1KuGyw1F — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017

"That's a wrap on @RWitherspoon! She blew me away everyday with her tremendous talent. But more than that, w/ her kindness. Thanks, Reese!" DuVernay tweeted a photo of montage of Witherspoon, who plays Mrs. Whatsit in the upcoming film.

