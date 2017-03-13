CNN 10 - March 14, 2017

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

March 14, 2017

More than 20 million people are facing the threat of famine and starvation, according to the United Nations. Today, we're explaining why and what the U.N. wants to do about it. Afterward, we're examining whether the ISIS terrorist group could be completely eradicated, and we're looking at a wintery forecast for the U.S. Northeast. Other subjects include a meeting of heroes and a dog that stole an agility show by making mistakes.

