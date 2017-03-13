Breaking News

Lines, curves and corners: Intimate photos capture beauty of buildings

By Emma Tucker, The Spaces

Updated 3:31 AM ET, Tue March 14, 2017

The Minimalist Architecture Mission has announced the winners for its 2017 photography prize. The winners were selected by photographer Matthias Heiderich. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;This image of the the MAXXI Museum in Rome was photographed by Trynidada, and awarded second place. &quot;Clearly the reflection and the colors make this a great architectural photograph,&quot; says Heidreich.
The Minimalist Architecture Mission has announced the winners for its 2017 photography prize. The winners were selected by photographer Matthias Heiderich.

This image of the the MAXXI Museum in Rome was photographed by Trynidada, and awarded second place. "Clearly the reflection and the colors make this a great architectural photograph," says Heidreich.
Third Place was awarded to this shot by Urban Poetry. &quot;The curved corten bridge is a great find and the composition is on point. I love that little white cloud in the first third of the photo.&quot;
Third Place was awarded to this shot by Urban Poetry. "The curved corten bridge is a great find and the composition is on point. I love that little white cloud in the first third of the photo."
First Place for the Minimalist Architecture Mission&#39;s photography competition was awarded to this shot by Georgij Dorofeev.
First Place for the Minimalist Architecture Mission's photography competition was awarded to this shot by Georgij Dorofeev.
Photographers could enter the competition by submitting their photographs over social media. (Courtesy Amo)
Photographers could enter the competition by submitting their photographs over social media. (Courtesy Amo)
The competition received over 45,000 submissions from photographers around the world. (Courtesy Ralf)
The competition received over 45,000 submissions from photographers around the world. (Courtesy Ralf)
Of these 45,000 submissions, 20 were selected as finalists. (Courtesy Richard Song)
Of these 45,000 submissions, 20 were selected as finalists. (Courtesy Richard Song)
The competition is a partnered project run by online blog We And The Colour, and photography resource EyeEm. (Courtesy Marco Di Stefano)
The competition is a partnered project run by online blog We And The Colour, and photography resource EyeEm. (Courtesy Marco Di Stefano)
Although some of the buildings featured may be recognizable to architecture fans ... (Courtesy Ralf)
Although some of the buildings featured may be recognizable to architecture fans ... (Courtesy Ralf)
... other buildings seem to be completely anonymous (Courtesy Raset)
... other buildings seem to be completely anonymous (Courtesy Raset)
&quot;What I love about this kind of photography is that sometimes it&#39;s hard to tell whether I&#39;m looking at a photograph or a computer-generated image,&quot; says Heiderich. (Courtesy Ralf)
"What I love about this kind of photography is that sometimes it's hard to tell whether I'm looking at a photograph or a computer-generated image," says Heiderich. (Courtesy Ralf)
&quot;But the subtleties make the difference.&quot; (Courtesy Mette Bruus)
"But the subtleties make the difference." (Courtesy Mette Bruus)
(Courtesy Earthin)
(Courtesy Earthin)
(Courtesy Reinhard Krull)
(Courtesy Reinhard Krull)
(Courtesy André Dogbey)
(Courtesy André Dogbey)
(Courtesy Giovi G.)
(Courtesy Giovi G.)
(Courtesy Barbara Spaggiari)
(Courtesy Barbara Spaggiari)
(Courtesy Jeremy Walter)
(Courtesy Jeremy Walter)
(Courtesy Arthur Ruiz)
(Courtesy Arthur Ruiz)
(Courtesy André Dogbey)
(Courtesy André Dogbey)
(Courtesy André Dogbey)
(Courtesy André Dogbey)
Story highlights

  • The Minimalist Architecture Mission has announced the winners for its 2017 photography competition
  • The gallery above showcases the work of 20 finalists, including three winners

This article was originally published by The Spaces, a digital publication exploring new ways to live and work.

(CNN)Clean lines of buildings across the globe have been papped for a photography competition celebrating minimalist architecture.

The Minimalist Architecture Mission, organized by blog We And The Color and photography resource EyeEm, received 45,000 submissions from photographers around the world.
Images range from architectural celebs, such as Zaha Hadid's MAXXI in Rome, to details of more anonymous buildings, often featuring sharp angles, and contrasting patterns and colors.
    We And The Color selected a shortlist of 20 winners, with German photographer Matthias Heiderich -- who's no stranger to snapping buildings himself -- picking the top three.
    Georgij Dorofeev's snap of a grid-patterned façade, set against a bright blue sky, scooped first place.
    Read: Architects imagine the cities of the future
    Trynidada's photograph of the MAXXI, reflecting its neighboring buildings, came second.
    Meanwhile Urban Poetry's image of a sinuous steel bridge under a single puff of cloud, took third.
    "What I love about this kind of photography is that sometimes it's hard to tell whether I'm looking at a photograph or a computer-generated image," says Heiderich. "But the subtleties make the difference."
    See more architectural photography on The Spaces.