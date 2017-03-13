Photos: Minimalist photos of beautiful buildings The Minimalist Architecture Mission has announced the winners for its 2017 photography prize. The winners were selected by photographer Matthias Heiderich.



This image of the the MAXXI Museum in Rome was photographed by Trynidada, and awarded second place. "Clearly the reflection and the colors make this a great architectural photograph," says Heidreich. Hide Caption 1 of 20

Photos: Minimalist photos of beautiful buildings Third Place was awarded to this shot by Urban Poetry. "The curved corten bridge is a great find and the composition is on point. I love that little white cloud in the first third of the photo." Hide Caption 2 of 20

Photos: Minimalist photos of beautiful buildings First Place for the Minimalist Architecture Mission's photography competition was awarded to this shot by Georgij Dorofeev. Hide Caption 3 of 20

Photos: Minimalist photos of beautiful buildings Photographers could enter the competition by submitting their photographs over social media. (Courtesy Amo) Hide Caption 4 of 20

Photos: Minimalist photos of beautiful buildings The competition received over 45,000 submissions from photographers around the world. (Courtesy Ralf) Hide Caption 5 of 20

Photos: Minimalist photos of beautiful buildings Of these 45,000 submissions, 20 were selected as finalists. (Courtesy Richard Song) Hide Caption 6 of 20

Photos: Minimalist photos of beautiful buildings The competition is a partnered project run by online blog We And The Colour, and photography resource EyeEm. (Courtesy Marco Di Stefano) Hide Caption 7 of 20

Photos: Minimalist photos of beautiful buildings Although some of the buildings featured may be recognizable to architecture fans ... (Courtesy Ralf) Hide Caption 8 of 20

Photos: Minimalist photos of beautiful buildings ... other buildings seem to be completely anonymous (Courtesy Raset) Hide Caption 9 of 20

Photos: Minimalist photos of beautiful buildings "What I love about this kind of photography is that sometimes it's hard to tell whether I'm looking at a photograph or a computer-generated image," says Heiderich. (Courtesy Ralf) Hide Caption 10 of 20

Photos: Minimalist photos of beautiful buildings "But the subtleties make the difference." (Courtesy Mette Bruus) Hide Caption 11 of 20

Photos: Minimalist photos of beautiful buildings (Courtesy Earthin) Hide Caption 12 of 20

Photos: Minimalist photos of beautiful buildings (Courtesy Reinhard Krull) Hide Caption 13 of 20

Photos: Minimalist photos of beautiful buildings (Courtesy André Dogbey) Hide Caption 14 of 20

Photos: Minimalist photos of beautiful buildings (Courtesy Giovi G.) Hide Caption 15 of 20

Photos: Minimalist photos of beautiful buildings (Courtesy Barbara Spaggiari) Hide Caption 16 of 20

Photos: Minimalist photos of beautiful buildings (Courtesy Jeremy Walter) Hide Caption 17 of 20

Photos: Minimalist photos of beautiful buildings (Courtesy Arthur Ruiz) Hide Caption 18 of 20

Photos: Minimalist photos of beautiful buildings (Courtesy André Dogbey) Hide Caption 19 of 20