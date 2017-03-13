Story highlights The Minimalist Architecture Mission has announced the winners for its 2017 photography competition

This article was originally published by The Spaces, a digital publication exploring new ways to live and work.

(CNN) Clean lines of buildings across the globe have been papped for a photography competition celebrating minimalist architecture.

Images range from architectural celebs, such as Zaha Hadid's MAXXI in Rome, to details of more anonymous buildings, often featuring sharp angles, and contrasting patterns and colors.

The MAXXI Museum in Rome, designed by Zaha Hadid (Second Place - Trynidada)

We And The Color selected a shortlist of 20 winners, with German photographer Matthias Heiderich -- who's no stranger to snapping buildings himself -- picking the top three.

Georgij Dorofeev's snap of a grid-patterned façade, set against a bright blue sky, scooped first place.