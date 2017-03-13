Breaking News

Beauty in simplicity: The best minimalist architecture photos of 2017

By Emma Tucker, The Spaces

Updated 9:12 PM ET, Mon March 13, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

First Place - Georgij Dorofeev
Photos: Minimalist photos of beautiful buildings
First Place - Georgij Dorofeev
Hide Caption
1 of 19
Second Place - Trynidada
Photos: Minimalist photos of beautiful buildings
Second Place - Trynidada
Hide Caption
2 of 19
Third Place - Urban Poetry
Photos: Minimalist photos of beautiful buildings
Third Place - Urban Poetry
Hide Caption
3 of 19
Courtesy Arno
Photos: Minimalist photos of beautiful buildings
Courtesy Arno
Hide Caption
4 of 19
Courtesy Ralf
Photos: Minimalist photos of beautiful buildings
Courtesy Ralf
Hide Caption
5 of 19
Courtesy Richard Song
Photos: Minimalist photos of beautiful buildings
Courtesy Richard Song
Hide Caption
6 of 19
Courtesy Marco Di Stefano
Photos: Minimalist photos of beautiful buildings
Courtesy Marco Di Stefano
Hide Caption
7 of 19
Courtesy Ralf
Photos: Minimalist photos of beautiful buildings
Courtesy Ralf
Hide Caption
8 of 19
Courtesy Raset
Photos: Minimalist photos of beautiful buildings
Courtesy Raset
Hide Caption
9 of 19
Courtesy Ralf
Photos: Minimalist photos of beautiful buildings
Courtesy Ralf
Hide Caption
10 of 19
Courtesy Mette Bruus
Photos: Minimalist photos of beautiful buildings
Courtesy Mette Bruus
Hide Caption
11 of 19
Courtesy Earthin
Photos: Minimalist photos of beautiful buildings
Courtesy Earthin
Hide Caption
12 of 19
Courtesy Reinhard Krull
Photos: Minimalist photos of beautiful buildings
Courtesy Reinhard Krull
Hide Caption
13 of 19
André Dogbey
Photos: Minimalist photos of beautiful buildings
André Dogbey
Hide Caption
14 of 19
Courtesy Giovi G.
Photos: Minimalist photos of beautiful buildings
Courtesy Giovi G.
Hide Caption
15 of 19
Courtesy Barbara Spaggiari
Photos: Minimalist photos of beautiful buildings
Courtesy Barbara Spaggiari
Hide Caption
16 of 19
Courtesy Arthur Ruiz
Photos: Minimalist photos of beautiful buildings
Courtesy Arthur Ruiz
Hide Caption
17 of 19
Courtesy André Dogbey
Photos: Minimalist photos of beautiful buildings
Courtesy André Dogbey
Hide Caption
18 of 19
Courtesy André Dogbey
Photos: Minimalist photos of beautiful buildings
Courtesy André Dogbey
Hide Caption
19 of 19
best minimalist architecture 1best minimalist architecture 2best minimalist architecture 3best minimalist architecture 6best minimalist architecture 17best minimalist architecture 20best minimalist architecture 13best minimalist architecture 15best minimalist architecture 18 best minimalist architecture 16best minimalist architecture 14best minimalist architecture 10best minimalist architecture 19best minimalist architecture 4best minimalist architecture 11best minimalist architecture 8best minimalist architecture 7best minimalist architecture 9best minimalist architecture 5

Story highlights

  • The Minimalist Architecture Mission has announced the winners for its 2017 photography competition
  • The gallery above showcases the work of 20 finalists, including three winners

This article was originally published by The Spaces, a digital publication exploring new ways to live and work.

(CNN)Clean lines of buildings across the globe have been papped for a photography competition celebrating minimalist architecture.

The Minimalist Architecture Mission, organized by blog We And The Color and photography resource EyeEm, received 45,000 submissions from photographers around the world.
Images range from architectural celebs, such as Zaha Hadid's MAXXI in Rome, to details of more anonymous buildings, often featuring sharp angles, and contrasting patterns and colors.
    Mesmerizing images blur the line between architecture and art
    Mesmerizing images blur the line between architecture and art
    We And The Color selected a shortlist of 20 winners, with German photographer Matthias Heiderich -- who's no stranger to snapping buildings himself -- picking the top three. Georgij Dorofeev's snap of a grid-patterned façade, set against a bright blue sky, scooped first place.
    Read: Architects imagine the cities of the future
    Read More
    Trynidada's photograph of the MAXXI, reflecting its neighboring buildings, came second. Meanwhile Urban Poetry's image of a sinuous steel bridge under a single puff of cloud, took third.
    "What I love about this kind of photography is that sometimes it's hard to tell whether I'm looking at a photograph or a computer-generated image," says Heiderich. "But the subtleties make the difference."
    See more architectural photography on The Spaces.