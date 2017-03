(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN on Monday:

-- People in the northeastern US, please stay warm. A late season Nor'easter is on the way

-- Newly released surveillance footage of Michael Brown , who was shot dead in 2014 by a police officer in Ferguson, Missouri, raises questions about the arguments police mounted after his death.

-- It turns out that we think black men are bigger than white men , even when they're not, a study claims.

-- As part of putting "America First," President Trump wants to spend less time abroad than his predecessors.

-- Resale tickets for March Madness keep getting more expensive: Prices have jumped 29%

-- The Belgian astronomers who discovered a system of seven Earth-size planets orbiting a star 40 light years away say they've named the system and its planets after ... beer.

-- If her government gets the OK, British PM Theresa May will trigger the formal process of separating from the European Union this week.