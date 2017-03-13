(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN on Monday:
-- People in the northeastern US, please stay warm. A late season Nor'easter is on the way.
-- Newly released surveillance footage of Michael Brown, who was shot dead in 2014 by a police officer in Ferguson, Missouri, raises questions about the arguments police mounted after his death.
-- It turns out that we think black men are bigger than white men, even when they're not, a study claims.
-- As part of putting "America First," President Trump wants to spend less time abroad than his predecessors.
-- The deadline is here for Justice Department to produce evidence of Trump's wiretap claims. And White House press secretary Sean Spicer now says Trump didn't mean wiretapping when he tweeted about wiretapping.
-- Resale tickets for March Madness keep getting more expensive: Prices have jumped 29%.
-- The Belgian astronomers who discovered a system of seven Earth-size planets orbiting a star 40 light years away say they've named the system and its planets after ... beer.
-- If her government gets the OK, British PM Theresa May will trigger the formal process of separating from the European Union this week.
-- At risk in the GOP's health plan: Maternity coverage.
-- Russian leader Vladimir Putin is arguably the most powerful man in the world. How did he get there?