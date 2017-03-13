Egypt's ex-President Mubarak to be freed

Story highlights Former Egyptian President was acquitted March 2 of killing protesters

His time spent in custody awaiting trial will be applied to his sentence for corruption

(CNN) Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak will be free soon, according to Egypt's official news agency al-Ahram.

Egypt's prosecution office has ordered his release, the news agency said.

On March 2, Mubarak was acquitted on charges of killing protesters during the 2011 Arab Spring uprising. Egypt's Court of Cassation upheld an earlier verdict, making the acquittal final. The Court of Cassation is the highest court for criminal litigation in Egypt.

Mubarak and his sons were convicted of corruption , however. On Monday, Ibrahim Saleh, the attorney general of the East Cairo prosecution, accepted Mubarak's request to include time spent in prison pending trial as part of his sentence in the corruption case, state media reported.

State media quoted judicial sources saying there are no more pending court cases against Mubarak. Egyptian media is reporting, citing Mubarak's lawyer Farid al-Deeb, that Mubarak will be released within the next few days. The lawyer said Mubarak will leave the military hospital where he is being held and go to his house in an upscale Cairo neighborhood.